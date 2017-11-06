VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam's Vincom Retail debuts at $1.79 a share

By Reuters   November 6, 2017 | 11:45 am GMT+7

The IPO, which attracted global funds, valued the mall operator at about $3.4 billion.

Vietnam’s top mall operator Vincom Retail made market debut on the main stock exchange on Monday after a record initial public offering (IPO) that raised nearly $709 million.

The stock opened at VND40,550 ($1.79) each on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange.

Vincom Retail, the shopping mall subsidiary of Vingroup, had priced its IPO at VND40,600 a share, which was at the top end of the range.

Vincom Retail’s IPO, which attracted global funds, valued the mall operator at about $3.4 billion.

Vincom Retail JSC, the Vietnamese mall operator backed by American private equity firm Warburg Pincus, has expanded its portfolio from fewer than five properties to around 40 malls totaling 1.1 million square meters (11.8 million square feet) since 2013, Bloomberg said in a report.

The company has more than 60 percent market share in the country’s modern retail industry, it said.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vingroup retail IPO
 
Read more
Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco

Philippines' San Miguel says looking to bid for Vietnam's Sabeco

Adidas leads way as four companies win Stop Slavery Award

Adidas leads way as four companies win Stop Slavery Award

Mystery foreign investor buys $396 million stake in dairy giant Vinamilk

Mystery foreign investor buys $396 million stake in dairy giant Vinamilk

Telco giant Viettel named biggest tax payer in Vietnam, followed by Japan’s Honda

Telco giant Viettel named biggest tax payer in Vietnam, followed by Japan’s Honda

Fujitsu, Lenovo agree to PC merger

Fujitsu, Lenovo agree to PC merger

Starting price for Vinamilk sale set at $6.6 each: state investment firm

Starting price for Vinamilk sale set at $6.6 each: state investment firm

Faulty Takata airbags force Mitsubishi to make car recall in Vietnam

Faulty Takata airbags force Mitsubishi to make car recall in Vietnam

Vietnamese accelerator helps launch 11 startups

Vietnamese accelerator helps launch 11 startups

 
go to top