VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam exempts South Korean engineers from centralized quarantine

By Anh Tu, Anh Minh   March 14, 2020 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnam exempts South Korean engineers from centralized quarantine
The factory of Samsung Electronics Vietnam in northern Thai Nguyen Province. Photo by VnExpress/Le Dang.

The Vietnamese government has agreed to let 700 engineers of Samsung Display skip mandatory centralized quarantine required for anyone arriving from South Korea.

Mai Tien Dung, Chairman of the Government Office, told VnExpress Saturday that after considering Samsung Electronics’s proposal to exempt its engineers from quarantine, the government has decided to allow them to enter Vietnam without going to the centralized quarantine area for 14 days.  

However, in granting its exemption, Vietnam has required strict medical supervision for 14 days for the South Korean engineers who must also make medical declarations before entering the country, Dung said.

"The government’s agreement is based on specific and strict medical supervision plans from the corporation," Dung said.

The South Korean engineers will fly to Van Don Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh and then move to northern Bac Ninh Province where Samsung Display has its OLED display module factory. However, they will work in a separate building to minimize contact with other employees.

Samsung Display engineers will come to Vietnam by private jet and be taken to a separate a housing area in private cars. Specialized vehicles will take them to the workplace every day and their working area is separate from the current production area, Dung said.

Yonhap cited a statement from the South Korean Embassy in Hanoi as saying the first engineers will fly to the Van Don Airport on March 20.

Samsung, the world’s biggest smartphone maker, is the largest foreign investor in Vietnam, employing around 160,000 people.

Samsung Electronics accounts for a quarter of Vietnam’s exports, and the Southeast Asian country is South Korea’s third-biggest export market, and the fifth-biggest source of South Korea’s imports.

Vietnam has recorded 33 new active cases over the past week, raising the country’s total Covid-19 infections to 49. All the previous 16 patients had been discharged from hospitals by February 26.

The Covid-19 outbreak has thus far spread to 145 countries and territories around the world, with the death toll climbing to over 5,400.

Related News:
Tags: South Korean engineers Samsung Vietnam centralized quarantine Samsung Display medical supervision South Korea Covid-19 epidemic coronavirus
 
Read more
Techcombank chairman withdraws from Forbes billionaire list

Techcombank chairman withdraws from Forbes billionaire list

VinMart to close some stores on growing coronavirus concerns

VinMart to close some stores on growing coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus epidemic postpones coffee chain launch

Coronavirus epidemic postpones coffee chain launch

Vietnam Airlines cuts Europe flights as Covid-19 spreads across continent

Vietnam Airlines cuts Europe flights as Covid-19 spreads across continent

Appeals court upholds earlier ruling, Grab to pay Vinasun damages

Appeals court upholds earlier ruling, Grab to pay Vinasun damages

Businesses adopt remote working as new coronavirus clocks in

Businesses adopt remote working as new coronavirus clocks in

Vingroup steps into industrial real estate

Vingroup steps into industrial real estate

Samsung to shift some smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus

Samsung to shift some smartphone production to Vietnam due to coronavirus

 
go to top