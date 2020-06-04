VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietnam denies reports it is buying back brewery stake from Thai firm

By Anh Minh   June 4, 2020 | 11:55 am GMT+7
Vietnam denies reports it is buying back brewery stake from Thai firm
A person holds a Saigon Special bottle in Hanoi. Photo by Shutterstock/NATTHAMATE.

Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade said it has no intention of reacquiring stakes in the country’s largest brewer, Sabeco, as rumored.

Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai made the clarification in a statement on Wednesday after Internet rumors claimed ThaiBev, the Thai owner of Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corporation, wants to sell its 53.59 percent stake at VND130,000 ($5.6) a share.

The Sabeco stock closed at VND180,000 ($7.7) on Wednesday.

The spread of incorrect information causes severe damage to the reputation of businesses as well as the business environment in Vietnam, where all efforts are being made to revive the economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

ThaiBev, one of Asia’s largest beverage companies, spent nearly $5 billion in 2017 to acquire the stake in Sabeco from the ministry, which retains 36 percent.

The Thai giant too recently denied reports that it is planning to sell Sabeco, saying Vietnam remains a core market.

In December last year ThaiBev denied rumors it was selling shares of Sabeco to brewer Budweiser APAC.

Sabeco, which has a market cap of VND113 trillion ($4.9 billion), recorded a seven-year low profit of VND720 billion ($31 million) in the first quarter, which it said was caused by "unexpected pandemic effects."

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Vietnam denies buying Sabeco

Vietnam largest brewer

Saigon Beer

ThaiBev

 

Read more

Debt-ridden firm proposed for North-South Expressway construction

Debt-ridden firm proposed for North-South Expressway construction

Tiki, Sendo inform authorities of merger plan

Tiki, Sendo inform authorities of merger plan

Vingroup only Vietnamese representative among world's top 750 family businesses

Vingroup only Vietnamese representative among world's top 750 family businesses

Viettel gets approval to establish subsidiaries in six countries

Viettel gets approval to establish subsidiaries in six countries

Conglomerate FLC reconciles to $84 mln loss in 2020 due to pandemic

Conglomerate FLC reconciles to $84 mln loss in 2020 due to pandemic

Vingroup intensifies industrial estate focus

Vingroup intensifies industrial estate focus

Finance industry crowds Forbes' Vietnam list of top 50 listed firms

Finance industry crowds Forbes' Vietnam list of top 50 listed firms

Capital hike could mitigate Agribank's profit drop

Capital hike could mitigate Agribank's profit drop

 
go to top