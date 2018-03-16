VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Vietjet Air to borrow $609 mln from Investec Bank

By Reuters   March 16, 2018 | 09:07 pm GMT+7

The budget airline of Vietnam will launch direct flights from HCMC to Brisbane of Australia.

Vietjet Aviation Jsc on Friday said it signed a memorandum of understanding worth $609 million with Investec Bank PLC to finance the purchase of five Airbus A321 aircraft, as the budget airline is seeking to expand in the region.

The MoU was signed in Sydney during an official visit to Australia by Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Phuc and his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull announced on Thursday that the two countries elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership level from a comprehensive one, paving the way for deeper bilateral cooperation.

Phuc is set to attend the ASEAN-Australia Summit there this weekend.

Vietjet said it also signed an agreement with Brisbane Airport Corp. to open a non-stop service between Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's economic hub, and Brisbane.

 “I believe that this service will soon be put into operation, meeting increasing travel demand of many people and tourists," Vietjet Vice President Nguyen Thi Thuy Binh said.

Vietjet reported pre-tax profit of 4.76 trillion dong($209.10 million) last year, up 75.9 percent.

The company, which has a fleet of 55 A320 and A321 aircraft, now operates 385 flights on 82 domestic and international routes.   

Related News:
Tags: Vietjet Air borrow $609 mln Investec Bank
 
Read more
Posted: Facebook appoints Vietnamese woman as national director

Posted: Facebook appoints Vietnamese woman as national director

Facebook under pressure as US, EU urge probes of data practices

Facebook under pressure as US, EU urge probes of data practices

Alibaba doubles investment in SE Asia e-commerce firm

Alibaba doubles investment in SE Asia e-commerce firm

Vietnam oil firm sells 5 percent interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil

Vietnam oil firm sells 5 percent interest at offshore block to Murphy Oil

Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources

Meredith moves to sell Time, Fortune and Sports Illustrated titles: sources

Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors

Spotify touts growth over profits in listing pitch to retail investors

Warburg Pincus to invest $370 million in Vietnam’s Techcombank

Warburg Pincus to invest $370 million in Vietnam’s Techcombank

'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire

'What’s most important is you do your job well,' Vietnam's King of Steel on road to billionaire

 
go to top