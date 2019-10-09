VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

VietinBank issues bonds worth $43 million

By Luong Hoang   October 9, 2019 | 06:43 pm GMT+7
VietinBank issues bonds worth $43 million
People ride motorcycles past a branch of VietinBank in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham.

VietinBank, Vietnam’s fourth largest listed bank by market capitalization, is selling bonds worth VND1 trillion ($43 million) to the public.

Of the 100,000 bonds (worth VND10 million or $430 each), half will mature in 2026 and half in 2029. Sales are open from October 7-29.

Interest rates are calculated by reference interest rate plus 1 percent per year for bonds maturing in 2026, and reference interest rate plus 1.2 percent per year for those maturing in 2029.

The reference rate is the average interest on individuals savings, deposited in VND, postpaid for 12-month term deposits by Vietcombank, VietinBank, BIDV and Agribank. The banks offer the interest of around 6.8-7 percent.

The proceeds will be used to increase the bank’s working capital, and to expand credit, while ensuring prudential ratios are in line with regulations, according to VietinBank.

In a September 30 statement, VietinBank had announced it had successfully distributed VND4 trillion ($172 million) worth of bonds to a total of 14,000 individual and institutional investors between August 15 and September 27.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietinbank bonds
 
Read more
Ride-hailing market quintuples in last 4 years

Ride-hailing market quintuples in last 4 years

Liquor and sweets for abandoned aircraft not a sweet deal

Liquor and sweets for abandoned aircraft not a sweet deal

Viettel to test 5G broadcast in Laos

Viettel to test 5G broadcast in Laos

Vietnam Airlines to launch inflight Wi-Fi service this week

Vietnam Airlines to launch inflight Wi-Fi service this week

Sumitomo-BRG joint venture plans Vietnam’s first smart city

Sumitomo-BRG joint venture plans Vietnam’s first smart city

Vingroup draws $7.6 bln foreign capital

Vingroup draws $7.6 bln foreign capital

Vingroup smartphones launched in Russia

Vingroup smartphones launched in Russia

 
go to top