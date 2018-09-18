VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

US coworking space to set up shop in HCMC

By Vu Le   September 18, 2018 | 02:04 pm GMT+7
US coworking space to set up shop in HCMC
People visit the booth of WeWork as they attend the TechCrunch Disrupt event in New York City. Photo by Reuters/Eduardo Munoz

WeWork, the third largest startup in the U.S., and the sixth largest in the world, is set to open a new office in HCMC late this year.

In its latest report on the co-working space market in Vietnam, real estate firm Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) said WeWork is looking to open an office on Doan Van Bo Street in District 4.

The company recently did market research and customer surveys, JLL said.

The office, to open in December, will be the largest co-working space in Vietnam at 5,000 square meters.

JLL said the entry of global real estate startups is a positive sign.

WeWork, valued at $20 billion last year, was one of the largest startups in the U.S., behind only Uber and Airbnb, and the sixth largest in the world. Founded in 2010 it has 250,000 employees.

It had acquired Chinese coworking space firm Naked Hub for $400 million last April, expanding its reach into the Asian market.

WeWork reported a rise in losses in the first half of this year to $723 million from $154 million a year earlier, according to Reuters.

But JLL estimates it would continue to expand.

It said in its report: “We think Wework is likely to have a presence in most of the six Southeast Asia cities within the next 12 months. In addition, the company is likely to grow in terms of number of locations within each city as well.”

Vietnam has seen the coworking space market expand in recent years.

Major local operators like Toong, UP, Circo and Dreamplex are all expanding at an accelerated rate, and the number of smaller operators with just one venue is also increasing.

The Hive, a coworking space maker from Hong Kong, is planning to open a new facility by the end of this year in Ho Chi Minh City. The company already has one office on Xuan Thuy road in District 2 in the same city. 

Real estate consultancy CBRE said the number of coworking offices in the country has grown by an average of 55 percent in the last five years.

Most operators reported a very healthy 75-80 percent average occupancy rate as of last April.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam WeWork coworking space shared office real estate JLL
 
Read more
Google, Facebook executives meet Vietnam PM, offer to help digitize economy

Google, Facebook executives meet Vietnam PM, offer to help digitize economy

Go-Jek launches services in Hanoi amid $500 million overseas expansion drive

Go-Jek launches services in Hanoi amid $500 million overseas expansion drive

Grab partners with Vietnamese firm for payment service

Grab partners with Vietnamese firm for payment service

Software exports achieved, FPT sets sights on bigger goals

Software exports achieved, FPT sets sights on bigger goals

Uber dispute ends as firm pays back taxes, fines

Uber dispute ends as firm pays back taxes, fines

A Qiq fix: e-vehicles to ease Vietnam's traffic woes

A Qiq fix: e-vehicles to ease Vietnam's traffic woes

Vietnam's Vinalines raises fraction of target in IPO

Vietnam's Vinalines raises fraction of target in IPO

 
go to top