VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

US agriculture firm eyes hi-tech expansion in Vietnam

By Phuong Dong   June 6, 2019 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
US agriculture firm eyes hi-tech expansion in Vietnam
Vietnam is a potential market with a large labor force and suitable climate, especially in the Mekong Delta region, to grow rice and corn. Photo by Shutterstock/Sirisak Baokaew

U.S. agriculture firm Corteva Agriscience has expressed interest in expanding in Vietnam with new farming methods that could increase farmers’ productivity.

Its Asia Pacific president Peter Ford said recently that the company plans to use an undisclosed investment to raise awareness of farmers and let them try out new hybrid seeds and new methods, including monitoring farming land with unmanned aircraft, which could increase productivity by 15 percent. 

Vietnam is a potential market with a large labor force and suitable climate, especially in the Mekong Delta region, to grow rice and corn, Ford said. Last year, Vietnam and other Asian countries contributed over 10 percent of the company’s revenue, or $1.4 billion.

Ford said that Vietnam was an attractive market for the U.S. and Japanese agriculture companies which are acquiring stakes or setting up their own subsidiaries, while local firms are investing in high tech agriculture development.

This is why Corteva Agriscience, one of the largest agriculture firms listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is considering shifting its investment to Vietnam to avoid trade tariffs as the U.S.-China trade war escalates, he added.

The company is present in over 140 countries. It has two offices and one research center in Vietnam.

Vietnam’s agriculture exports last year reached a record-high $40 billion, making the country the 15th largest exporter of agriculture produce in the world, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam US agriculture Corteva Agriscience expansion investment
 
Read more
$200 mln deal to develop resort complex on Tuan Chau Island

$200 mln deal to develop resort complex on Tuan Chau Island

Viettel aims to be a digital transformation pioneer

Viettel aims to be a digital transformation pioneer

Tiki sees music video as route to e-commerce dominance

Tiki sees music video as route to e-commerce dominance

Hyundai Group wants to invest in Vietnam’s high-speed rail

Hyundai Group wants to invest in Vietnam’s high-speed rail

VinFast to deliver first CUVs this month

VinFast to deliver first CUVs this month

VinFast recalls Chevrolet cars with airbag faults

VinFast recalls Chevrolet cars with airbag faults

Vinalines buys back illegally sold stake in central port

Vinalines buys back illegally sold stake in central port

 
go to top