VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Two Vietnamese among top 30 Southeast Asia tech startup founders

By Khoa Lai   August 30, 2018 | 11:19 am GMT+7

Le Hong Minh and Tran Ngoc Thai Son have made TechInAsia’s top 30 tech startup founders’ list for Southeast Asia.

Le Hong Minh is CEO of VNG Corporation, which is the top provider of internet content in Vietnam. It all started with VinaGame, an online gaming platform Le Hong Minh founded in 2004. The company now owns major news site Zing, popular music site Zing MP3 and the instant messaging app Zalo.

In 2017, it made a record $186.3 million in revenue and $41 million in profit.

VNG CEO Le Hong Minh.

VNG CEO Le Hong Minh. Photo by VnExpress

Tran Ngoc Thai Son is CEO of Tiki, an e-commerce platform with more than 300,000 products in 12 categories.

Tiki started off as an online book store in 2010 before venturing into e-commerce. Son believes that the transition from traditional to online shopping is inevitable.

Tiki now ships goods across the length and breadth of Vietnam. The company intends to help further with fulfillment, logistics and other services.

Tiki CEO Tran Ngoc Thai Son. Photo courtesy of Tikis official website.

Tiki CEO Tran Ngoc Thai Son. Photo courtesy of Tiki's official website.

TechInAsia listed and placed the companies based on track record and firm’s public data (funding, revenue and evaluation) and divided them into three categories based on their company’s size  – “The up-and-comers,” “the established entrepreneurs,” and “the industry giant.”

VNG is listed under “the established entrepreneurs” while Tiki is placed under “the up-and-comers.”

Other overseas CEOs in the list are from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

According to TechInAsia, startup funding rose threefold in Southeast Asia from 2016 to 2017; from $2.52 billion to $7.86 billion.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Asia Southeast Asia TechInAsia startup VNG Tiki
 
Read more
Vietnam firms get in on the football craze

Vietnam firms get in on the football craze

Feasibility report ready for Vietnam’s $58 billion high-speed railroad

Feasibility report ready for Vietnam’s $58 billion high-speed railroad

Controversy shrouds proposed Kien Giang Province power plants

Controversy shrouds proposed Kien Giang Province power plants

Expressway builder asks government for payment

Expressway builder asks government for payment

Spike in Indonesia tour prices as Vietnam enters Asiad semis

Spike in Indonesia tour prices as Vietnam enters Asiad semis

Mobile World’s grocery chain reports 269 pct sales growth

Mobile World’s grocery chain reports 269 pct sales growth

Chinese digital wallets pick Vietnamese tax pockets

Chinese digital wallets pick Vietnamese tax pockets

 
go to top