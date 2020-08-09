Toyota Vietnam recalls 2,700 cars over faulty airbags

The logo of Toyota is seen on the front of a car. Photo by Shutterstock/otomobil.

The recall covers 2,568 Toyota Vios cars assembled in Vietnam between September 2007 and December 2008, and 145 imported Toyota Corolla cars produced between January 2004 and April 2005, according to a statement submitted by the automaker to the Vietnam Register.

The inflator canister in these vehicles can be penetrated by humidity. In some crashes, the activation of the airbag can break the inflator into pieces. These pieces can be pushed through the inflated airbag, causing serious damage to users, Toyota Vietnam said.

Customers can bring their vehicles for a free replacement of the faulty parts at Toyota dealers. The replacement should take up to 1.5 hours. The recall will run until August 2022.

In 2018, Toyota Vietnam recalled more than 11,300 cars with similar airbag faults.