VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

ThaiBev rejects reports it is selling Vietnam’s largest brewer

By Dat Nguyen   June 1, 2020 | 10:55 am GMT+7
ThaiBev rejects reports it is selling Vietnam’s largest brewer
People hold Saigon Beer bottles in central Binh Thuan Province. Photo by Shutterstock/Prapaporn Somkate.

ThaiBev has denied reports by some news outlets that it is planning to sell Saigon Beer producer Sabeco.

The Thai giant said in a recent statement that it is in fact seeking to consolidate its position as the largest beverage company in Southeast Asia, and Vietnam, as one of the fastest growing economies in the world, continues to be a core market for it.

The statement was released following media reports that ThaiBev was seeking a buyer for its businesses in Vietnam.

ThaiBev acquired a 53.59 percent stake in Sabeco in 2017 from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, which retains 36 percent.

In December last year ThaiBev denied rumors it was selling shares of Sabeco to brewer Budweiser APAC.

Sabeco, the largest brewer in Vietnam with a market cap of VND113 trillion ($4.9 billion), recorded a seven-year low post-tax profit of VND720 billion ($31 million) in the first quarter, which it said was caused by "unexpected pandemic effects."

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

ThaiBev denies selling Sabeco

Vietnam largest brewer

Saigon Beer

 

Read more

Vingroup intensifies industrial estate focus

Vingroup intensifies industrial estate focus

Finance industry crowds Forbes' Vietnam list of top 50 listed firms

Finance industry crowds Forbes' Vietnam list of top 50 listed firms

Capital hike could mitigate Agribank's profit drop

Capital hike could mitigate Agribank's profit drop

VinFast recalls over 12,400 Chevrolet cars to fix airbag fault

VinFast recalls over 12,400 Chevrolet cars to fix airbag fault

Vingroup chief eyes car, smartphone exports to the US

Vingroup chief eyes car, smartphone exports to the US

VinFast test runs electric car for launch at US show

VinFast test runs electric car for launch at US show

VinSmart mobile sales hit 1.2 million

VinSmart mobile sales hit 1.2 million

Foreign investors divest en masse from Vietnam’s largest car dealership

Foreign investors divest en masse from Vietnam’s largest car dealership

 
go to top