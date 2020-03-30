VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Thai energy firm to invest $457 mln in Vietnam solar farms

By Dat Nguyen   March 30, 2020 | 05:17 pm GMT+7
Thai energy firm to invest $457 mln in Vietnam solar farms
Solar panels in a project in Ninh Thuan Province, central Vietnam. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran.

Thailand’s Super Energy Corporation has announced it will invest $457 million in four solar power plants in southern Vietnam.

The company said in a recent statement that it would pay $72.9 million to acquire a controlling share in four solar power projects run by state-owned utility Vietnam Electricity (EVN) in Binh Phuoc Province, 120 km to the north of Ho Chi Minh City.

The Thai firm will acquire between 70-100 percent stakes in Loc Ninh 1, Loc Ninh 2, Loc Ninh 3 and Loc Ninh 4 solar plants with a total capacity of 750 megawatts that are under construction.

The rest of the money, $383.8 million, will be used to complete construction and develop the projects that are expected to become operational in December.

The Thai firm expects a feed-in-tariff (FIT) of $7.09 per kilowatt-hour over 20 years, and a revenue of THB2.16 billion ($66.1 million) annually from the four projects, starting next year. 

The Super Energy Corporation invests in waste-to-energy and industrial water services. It has said that it is looking for other renewable energy projects in Asia, including Indonesia and Japan.

Last year, 91 solar farms with a total capacity of 4,550 MW began operations in Vietnam. The surge in output overloaded the national grid, underlining the need for an upgrade to the transmission infrastructure.

So far solar plants with a total capacity of 25,000 MW have been licensed, far exceeding the government’s target of 4,000 MW by 2025.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Thai energy firm Vietnam solar farms Super Energy Corporation pours money Vietnam Loc Ninh solar power plants Binh Phuoc solar projects
 
Read more
Bamboo Airways owes $8.8 mln service fees: airports operator

Bamboo Airways owes $8.8 mln service fees: airports operator

Ford suspends Vietnam production

Ford suspends Vietnam production

Uniqlo to open second store in Saigon

Uniqlo to open second store in Saigon

Petrovietnam slashes revenue projection as oil prices plummet

Petrovietnam slashes revenue projection as oil prices plummet

Major firms deploy remote work campaign

Major firms deploy remote work campaign

Covid-19 crunch: Vietnam Airlines flight attendants choose unpaid leave option

Covid-19 crunch: Vietnam Airlines flight attendants choose unpaid leave option

Green, smart technology boosts Aqua City allure

Green, smart technology boosts Aqua City allure

Vietcombank to make $256 mln bond issuance

Vietcombank to make $256 mln bond issuance

 
go to top