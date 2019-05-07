VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

THACO to assemble luxury Peugeot cars

By Dat Nguyen   May 7, 2019 | 09:03 am GMT+7
THACO to assemble luxury Peugeot cars
The Peugeot logo is seen on a car displayed at the headquarters of French carmaker PSA. Photo by Reuters

Vietnam's leading auto firm THACO has opened a plant in central Quang Nam Province to assemble luxury cars, starting with Peugeot.

THACO will assemble two multi-purpose vehicles (MPV) under the Peugeot Traveller brand, with parts imported from France, CEO Pham Van Tai said Sunday at the inauguration of the plant.

The VND4.5 trillion ($194.3 million) factory, spanning an area of 7.5 hectares, has a capacity of 20,000 cars a year. 

MPVs are becoming popular in Vietnam for their large interior space, suitable for both family and business use, industry insiders say. Last year, MPV sales rose 24.5 percent over 2017 to over 20,300 units, according to the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association.

THACO is a major assembler of foreign brand vehicles including Peugeot, Kia and Mazda. Its chairman Tran Ba Duong had said in December that the company plans to assemble BMW cars, without giving further details.

The company is the sole authorized distributor of BMW in Vietnam. It currently runs two BMW showrooms in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

THACO proposed recently that the special consumption tax on car parts produced in the country be removed so as to strengthen the local supporting industry and reduce the prices of made-in-Vietnam cars.

Vietnam’s supporting industry for car manufacturing remains weak compared to other countries in the region. There are only 358 such businesses in the auto industry in Vietnam compared to 2,500 in Thailand, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade. The ministry has also said that Vietnam imports over 90 percent of its auto parts.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Peugeot Thaco MPV BMW car industry assemble Peugeot Traveler Truong Hai Auto
 
Read more
Vietnam Airlines to spend $3.8 billion on expanding fleet by 2025

Vietnam Airlines to spend $3.8 billion on expanding fleet by 2025

‘A joint venture with Colgate was my biggest mistake’

‘A joint venture with Colgate was my biggest mistake’

Allow us to set pilots’ wages: Vietnam Airlines

Allow us to set pilots’ wages: Vietnam Airlines

Vietnamese multi-level marketing firms go bust in bulk

Vietnamese multi-level marketing firms go bust in bulk

Grab backs 'sandbox' space for new business models

Grab backs 'sandbox' space for new business models

US footwear maker to move China production to Vietnam this year

US footwear maker to move China production to Vietnam this year

Audi Vietnam recalls 182 cars, SUVs with faulty fuel pipes

Audi Vietnam recalls 182 cars, SUVs with faulty fuel pipes

 
go to top