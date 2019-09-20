VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Sharp considers suing Vietnam’s Asanzo

By Dat Nguyen   September 20, 2019 | 03:05 pm GMT+7
Sharp considers suing Vietnam’s Asanzo
A man walks past Sharp Corp's liquid crystal display monitors showing the company logo in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Reuters/Yuya Shino.

Sharp Electronics Vietnam is considering suing Asanzo for allegedly counterfeiting evidence to prove it owns technology that actually belongs to the Japanese brand.

The subsidiary of electronics giant Sharp said this in a statement Thursday after Asanzo said earlier this week that it has a business partnership with a company called Sharp-Roxy Hong Kong, a business alliance between Sharp and Roxy Electronic Company Ltd.

However, Sharp Vietnam says the Sharp-Roxy Hong Kong business alliance was terminated on October 31, 2016, therefore it would be impossible for Sharp-Roxy Hong Kong to issue a partnership document to Asanzo on September 12, 2019.

"It is obvious that the document introduced by Asanzo in their press conference on Tuesday is counterfeit," Sharp Vietnam’s statement said.

This action seriously damages the Sharp brand, and it is currently exploring the possibility of legal action against Asanzo, it added.

An Asanzo release has responded that it was "surprised" by Sharp’s statement.

Asanzo chairman Pham Van Tam told VnExpress that the document in question was sent to Asanzo by a Chinese partner who is a tier one supplier to Sharp-Roxy Hong Kong.

"We are working with the Chinese partner and Sharp Electronics Vietnam on this matter and will inform the press later," Tam said.

Asanzo, a Ho Chi Minh City-based home appliances maker that dominates the rural market, is being investigated for importing components from China and replacing "made in China" stickers with Vietnamese ones.

The investigation, which has been going on for three months, came after local newspaper Tuoi Tre reported in June that the company did not manufacture any of the components for its products and imported everything from China.

Asanzo has countered that it imports about 70 percent of components from China and makes other parts, like TV plastic cases and remote controls, in Vietnam.

Asanzo, founded in 2013, has the fourth largest market share in Vietnam's TV market. It has also expanded into the refrigeration, consumer electronics, home appliances, and smartphone segments.

In just three years, it accounted for 70 percent of the TV market in rural areas and 16 percent nationwide.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Sharp Asanzo sue counterfeit electronics legal action
 
Read more
Lottery firm profits surge

Lottery firm profits surge

Vietjet Air among global leaders in revenue from ancillary services

Vietjet Air among global leaders in revenue from ancillary services

South Korean firm to invest $700 mln towards cashless payment in Vietnam

South Korean firm to invest $700 mln towards cashless payment in Vietnam

Largest baby products chain sees profits plummet

Largest baby products chain sees profits plummet

Audi recalls imported cars with brake faults

Audi recalls imported cars with brake faults

Go-Viet revolving door sees new general manager quit after five months

Go-Viet revolving door sees new general manager quit after five months

Vingroup to guarantee auto subsidiary’s $216 mln bond issuance

Vingroup to guarantee auto subsidiary’s $216 mln bond issuance

 
go to top