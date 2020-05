The company recently raised $1.6 million in a seed round from a group of investment funds led by U.S.-based Chaac Ventures. Angel investors from Facebook also contributed.

GoodWork, founded in 2018 and based in Manila, serves as a platform for users to book services like home cleaning and repairs and spa services from providers who set their own prices.

In Vietnam, it will be a competitor to JupViec.vn, which claims to have 200,000 customers and 3,000 workers in eight localities.