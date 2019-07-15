VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

PetroVietnam assigned $863 mln profit target

By Phuong Dong   July 15, 2019 | 12:10 pm GMT+7
PetroVietnam assigned $863 mln profit target
Customers purchase gas at a PVOil gas station owned by PetroVietnam. Photo by Reuters.

State-owned oil giant PetroVietnam has a profit target of VND20 trillion ($863 million) this year, up 17 percent from last year.

The Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC), which was set up last year to manage the government’s stake in companies, also set a revenue target of VND128 trillion ($5.5 billion) for PetroVietnam (PVN) based on an average crude oil price of $65 per barrel. The Ministry of Industry and Trade last year transferred PVN to the CMSC. 

But it excludes PVN’s Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical Llc, the country’s largest refinery in terms of design capacity in the central Thanh Hoa Province.

PVN’s return on equity ratio target is 5.43 percent. Its production targets include 1.76 billion square meters of gas and 3.83 million tons of crude oil and natural gas liquids.

In the first six months of this year revenues were VND247.1 trillion ($10.66 billion), up 14.6 percent year-on-year, and after-tax profit was VND13.1 trillion ($565.2 million).

Vietnam's crude oil export revenues in the first half of the year decreased 1.7 percent year-on-year to $1.03 billion, according to the General Statistics Office. 

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam PVN revenue profit target Petro Vietnam SOE oi refinery Nghi Son CMSC super committee
 
Read more
TPBank to launch payment service in partnership with UnionPay

TPBank to launch payment service in partnership with UnionPay

Military Commercial Bank to sell stake to foreign investors

Military Commercial Bank to sell stake to foreign investors

Once-popular karaoke brand Arirang shut down

Once-popular karaoke brand Arirang shut down

Three Vietnamese firms among Asia’s top 100 power performers

Three Vietnamese firms among Asia’s top 100 power performers

VPBank completes first $300 million international bonds issue

VPBank completes first $300 million international bonds issue

Vietcombank records 41 pct surge in H1 pre-tax profits

Vietcombank records 41 pct surge in H1 pre-tax profits

Central Group plans 20 new hotels as Vietnam tourism booms

Central Group plans 20 new hotels as Vietnam tourism booms

 
go to top