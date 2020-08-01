Novaland partners with Minor Hotel to manage Avani Saigon

Under the agreement, Avani Saigon in Ho Chi Minh City's District 1 will be designed and managed by Minor Hotels following international 5-star standards, to include 217 rooms and high-class amenities like a spa, fitness center, infinity swimming pool, restaurant and bar. Avani Saigon will be located from the third to seventh floors of The Grand Manhattan.

Representatives from Novaland and Minor Hotel pose at the management agreement ceremony.

Inspired by the spirit of Manhattan District, New York, The Grand Manhattan was designed in a distinctively luxurious and elegant style on an area of 14,000 sq.m, including three 39-story apartment blocks, offering the market over 1,000 luxury units.

The complex, which will also feature a shopping mall, full dining area, a park, a swimming pool, BBQ garden and kid area, with over 4,200 sq.m of greenery - provides a unique residential sanctuary in the center of Saigon.

The Grand Manhattan is located at the intersection of Co Giang and Co Bac Streets in District 1, offering a million-dollar view across Saigon. The property will have easy access to key landmarks such as Ben Thanh Market, Nha Rong Harbor and Nguyen Hue walking street, alongside Saigon’s financial center.

Commenting on the partnership, Bui Xuan Huy, CEO of Novaland, said: "With the desire to create The Grand Manhattan to be a quintessence symbol of the heart of Saigon, as well as to meet the luxurious lifestyle standards of upper-class customers, successful Vietnamese and international businessmen, Novaland has constantly made efforts and innovations, bringing more value and experiences to the project.

"We believe cooperation with Minor Hotel to consult on and manage the 5-star Avani Saigon will be a strategic step in creating a strongly external push and that adds outstanding value to The Grand Manhattan as well as its community."

Dillip Rajakarier, CEO of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Avani Hotels & Resorts, said scheduled for an opening in early 2023, Avani Saigon will be located in a strategic location in the heart of beautiful Ho Chi Minh City and ideally surrounded by a blend of colonial and modern architecture.

"I am confident the completion of the hotel and the cooperation between our two companies will open more opportunities, as well as push tremendous growth."

Rajakarier added that Avani Hotels is one of the fastest growing brands in the company, with over 30 hotels in 18 countries around the world.

With the ultimate advantages of location and architecture, smart planning and optimal eco-living, The Grand Manhattan deserves to be a symbol of prosperity in District 1.

The partnership between Novaland and Minor Hotels to develop and manage the international 5-star hotel Avani Saigon at The Grand Manhattan will not only provide luxurious living for residents but also contribute to the growth of HCMC.