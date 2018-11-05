Momo becomes first Vietnamese Fintech 100 firm

Momo is the first company in Vietnam that has ever made it to the Fintech 100 list. Photo by VnExpress

This is the first time a Vietnamese firm has broken into this special group, positioned 84th.

Momo is also in the “Emerging 50” category, which includes newer companies that are at the forefront of innovative technologies and practices.

Its products help customers in Vietnam make nationwide cash transfers, pay more than 100 types of bills, recharge mobile phone accounts, settle personal loans, and purchase services like software licenses and online game cards, airline and movie tickets, etc.

The company’s payment system partners with 24 domestic banks and foreign payment networks, including JCB, MasterCard, and Visa.

A judging panel comprised of senior partners from H2 Ventures and KPMG decided the final composition of the Fintech100 list.

H2 Ventures is a global thought leader in fintech venture capital investment while KPMG is a global network of independent member firms offering audit, tax and advisory services.

Companies were ranked based on total capital raised, rate of capital raising, location and degree of sub-industry disruption and the judging panel's subjective rating of the degree of product, service, customer experience, and business model innovation.

Other newcomers to the list include Argentina, Bahrain, Colombia, Czech Republic, Indonesia, Jordan, Malaysia, Myanmar, United Arab Emirates, and Thailand.

Leading the ranking this year are China’s Ant Financial, the world’s largest third-party payments platform, JD Finance, a digital technology company and Singapore’s ride hailing firm Grab.