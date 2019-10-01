Mitsubishi to recall over 14,000 Xpander cars for fuel pump fault

The Japanese company said a fault in the plastic impeller on the inside of the fuel pump causes it [the impeller] to inflate, and this stops the pump from rotating, causing the engine to stall or fail to start.

While it has been unable to ascertain the exact cause of the problem, its investigation suggests that plastic impellers with a low molecular density inflate easily.

The recall will last from October 1 this year to September 30, 2021. The company will replace the fuel pump in all vehicles brought to authorized distributors for free.

The replacement is expected to take 72 minutes, the company said. It added that all vehicles manufactured after August 26, 2019, have been fitted with new fuel pumps.

According to figures from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association, Mitsubishi sold 16,386 vehicles in the first eight months this year for an 8.5 percent market share, including 9,904 Xpanders.