VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Mitsubishi to recall over 14,000 Xpander cars for fuel pump fault

By Hoang Anh   October 1, 2019 | 11:12 am GMT+7
Mitsubishi to recall over 14,000 Xpander cars for fuel pump fault
An Xpander model. Photo by VnExpress/Duc Huy.

Mitsubishi Motors Vietnam will recall 14,051 Xpander cars manufactured in Indonesia between August 14, 2018 and August 26, 2019 to fix a fuel pump problem.

The Japanese company said a fault in the plastic impeller on the inside of the fuel pump causes it [the impeller] to inflate, and this stops the pump from rotating, causing the engine to stall or fail to start.

While it has been unable to ascertain the exact cause of the problem, its investigation suggests that plastic impellers with a low molecular density inflate easily.

The recall will last from October 1 this year to September 30, 2021. The company will replace the fuel pump in all vehicles brought to authorized distributors for free. 

The replacement is expected to take 72 minutes, the company said. It added that all vehicles manufactured after August 26, 2019, have been fitted with new fuel pumps.

According to figures from the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association, Mitsubishi sold 16,386 vehicles in the first eight months this year for an 8.5 percent market share, including 9,904 Xpanders.

Related News:
Tags: Mitsubishi Japan Vietnam recall Xpander MPV crossover
 
Read more
HAGL opts out of Myanmar project

HAGL opts out of Myanmar project

Vietjet CEO among world’s top 1,000 billionaires

Vietjet CEO among world’s top 1,000 billionaires

Bamboo Airways plans flights to S. Korea, Czech Republic

Bamboo Airways plans flights to S. Korea, Czech Republic

Hanoi firm offers liquor, sweets for abandoned aircraft in barter deal

Hanoi firm offers liquor, sweets for abandoned aircraft in barter deal

US embargo on Russian contractor delays key power project in Vietnam

US embargo on Russian contractor delays key power project in Vietnam

Japan’s Sumitomo to expand two industrial parks in Vietnam

Japan’s Sumitomo to expand two industrial parks in Vietnam

Sharp files complaint against Asanzo for faking documents

Sharp files complaint against Asanzo for faking documents

 
go to top