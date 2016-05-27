Interserco to go public with 10 million share-sale next month

The Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX) has announced that Interserco will sell 9,906,700 shares worth over VND99 billion (more than $4 million), equivalent to 27.52 percent of its charter capital, and reduce its state ownership cap to 45 percent.

Interserco's inland container depot in My Dinh, Hanoi. Photo by interserco.vn

Interserco’s revenue reached VND191.7 billion (over $8 million) in 2014, an increase of 3.6 percent from the previous year. The import and export corporation expects its revenue to be around VND1.9 trillion (over $9 million) from 2016-2018, with post-tax profit of VND10.4 billion (nearly $500,000)

Founded in 1980, Interserco is a state-owned group under Hanoi's People’s Committee. At present, Interserco has six subsidiaries and many other member companies.

Interserco specializes in logistics for international organizations, diplomatic agencies and individuals inside and outside of Vietnam who import and export goods. The corporation has helped over 55,000 laborers, experts and students to travel abroad since its establishment.

The group also offers overseas study consultancy, labor export services and bonded warehouse facilities.

As a multi-functional business with 30 years of experience, Interserco has gained a reputation for its service quality, professionalism and effectiveness both at home and overseas.

