VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Government seeks to increase Agribank capital

By Nguyen Hoai   May 18, 2020 | 01:39 pm GMT+7
Government seeks to increase Agribank capital
The logo of Agribank is seen on a building in District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Photo by Shutterstock/StreetVJ.

The National Assembly will discuss this month a government proposal to increase state-owned Agribank’s charter capital by VND3.5 trillion ($150 million).

The increase is sought to be achieved by capitalizing part of the bank’s profits.

The wholly state-owned Agribank, one of the "big four" public lenders, currently has a charter capital of VND30.5 trillion ($1.3 billion), the lowest of the four. The other three are Vietcombank, Vietinbank and BIDV of which the state holds the majority stakes.

This means Agribank's capital adequacy ratio is just above the minimum rate of 9 percent required by the State Bank of Vietnam.

Vietcombank and BIDV last year increased their capital after years of waiting, but industry insiders said they need to increase it further.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Vietnam Agribank Vietnam increase Agribank charter capital
 
Read more
Vietnam to invest $472 mln in new terminal at HCMC airport

Vietnam to invest $472 mln in new terminal at HCMC airport

Bamboo Airways to list by year-end

Bamboo Airways to list by year-end

Vinhomes to raise $500 mln through bonds

Vinhomes to raise $500 mln through bonds

Recruitment startup raises $2.45 mln from foreign investors

Recruitment startup raises $2.45 mln from foreign investors

Businesses lower targets after pandemic mauling

Businesses lower targets after pandemic mauling

Private bank sells 500,000 Vingroup shares to recover its dues

Private bank sells 500,000 Vingroup shares to recover its dues

Vingroup makes jump in Forbes Global 2000 list

Vingroup makes jump in Forbes Global 2000 list

Toyota recalls cars in Vietnam for fuel pump issue

Toyota recalls cars in Vietnam for fuel pump issue

 
go to top