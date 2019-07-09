Go-Viet headhunts managers, set to launch online payment

The affiliate of Indonesian ride-hailing giant Go-Jek is looking for a new head of operations, and new heads of legal, marketing, government relations and anti-fraud departments. Go-Viet is also looking for a head of business development and a legal senior manager for its Go-Pay service.

Most jobs require applicants to have at least eight years of experience in relevant areas. The recruitment announcement comes as Go-Viet, operating in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, lacks a cashless service that has already been introduced by major competitors like Grab, FastGo and Be.

The company, having been in Vietnam since last August, only offers motorbike and delivery services. No specific launch date has been announced for car hailing services.

Go-Viet faced major leadership challenges in March when its general director and deputy general director quit their positions. Former Facebook Vietnam country director Le Diep Kieu Trang took over as general manager in April.

The Vietnam ride-haling market is seeing increasing competition between players, with local firms expanding to compete with Grab after Uber quit last year.

The ride-hailing market is forecast to reach $2 billion in 2025, according to a report last year by Google and Singapore investment firm Temasek.