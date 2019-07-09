VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Go-Viet headhunts managers, set to launch online payment

By Dat Nguyen   July 9, 2019 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Go-Viet headhunts managers, set to launch online payment
Go-Viet is recruiting senior positions for its Go-Pay service. Photo courtesy of Go-Jek.

Ride-hailing firm Go-Viet is looking for as many as 16 senior leaders for existing operations and a new online payment service.

The affiliate of Indonesian ride-hailing giant Go-Jek is looking for a new head of operations, and new heads of legal, marketing, government relations and anti-fraud departments. Go-Viet is also looking for a head of business development and a legal senior manager for its Go-Pay service. 

Most jobs require applicants to have at least eight years of experience in relevant areas. The recruitment announcement comes as Go-Viet, operating in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, lacks a cashless service that has already been introduced by major competitors like Grab, FastGo and Be.

The company, having been in Vietnam since last August, only offers motorbike and delivery services. No specific launch date has been announced for car hailing services.

Go-Viet faced major leadership challenges in March when its general director and deputy general director quit their positions. Former Facebook Vietnam country director Le Diep Kieu Trang took over as general manager in April.

The Vietnam ride-haling market is seeing increasing competition between players, with local firms expanding to compete with Grab after Uber quit last year.

The ride-hailing market is forecast to reach $2 billion in 2025, according to a report last year by Google and Singapore investment firm Temasek.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Go Viet Go Jek headhunt recruitment online payment e wallet ride hailing Grab employment Go Pay
 
Read more
Anti-smoking campaigns extinguish state tobacco company’s profits

Anti-smoking campaigns extinguish state tobacco company’s profits

Vingroup enters aviation sector with pilot training school

Vingroup enters aviation sector with pilot training school

Telecom giant Viettel to pilot 5G services in Cambodia

Telecom giant Viettel to pilot 5G services in Cambodia

HAGL seeks to sell 6.77 pct stake in agriculture subsidiary

HAGL seeks to sell 6.77 pct stake in agriculture subsidiary

Nintendo to move Switch production to Vietnam on tariff fears

Nintendo to move Switch production to Vietnam on tariff fears

Vietnam Airlines increases carry-on, check-in luggage allowances

Vietnam Airlines increases carry-on, check-in luggage allowances

Sumitomo invests in Vietnam port operator

Sumitomo invests in Vietnam port operator

 
go to top