Companies

FPT Shop most engaging brand on Facebook in Vietnam: report

By Hoang Phong   July 14, 2020 | 12:00 pm GMT+7
A store of FPT Shop in the northern city of Hai Phong. Photo courtesy of FPT Shop.

FPT Shop under FPT Retail, Vietnam’s second largest electronics retailer, has topped the list of 10 brands garnering the most interactions on Facebook.

FPT Shop’s fanpage recorded a total of 7.3 million interactions on Facebook in the first half of 2020, followed by Lazada Vietnam (6.4 million) and Shopee Vietnam (5.2 million), according to a report by Prague-based social media marketing company Socialbakers.

The fanpage of food review and delivery startup Foody Vietnam ranked fourth with a total of 4.9 million interactions.

Socialbakers said in its report that "The global Covid-19 pandemic clearly shows the importance of launching social media campaigns to contribute to improving business efficiency."

Facebook is the most popular social media network in the country of 96 million people. Vietnam ranked a global seventh in number of Facebook users with 58 million, or 75 percent of the population aged 13 or more, according to a report released last year by U.K. advertising agency We Are Social.

