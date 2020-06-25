VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Foxconn says Vietnam is biggest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia

By Dat Nguyen   June 25, 2020 | 02:03 pm GMT+7
Foxconn says Vietnam is biggest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia
Employees work inside a Foxconn factory in the township of Longhua in the southern Guangdong province, China. Photo by Reuters/Bobby Yip.

Key Apple supplier, Taiwan’s Foxconn, has said for the first time that Vietnam is its largest manufacturing hub in Southeast Asia.

Young Liu, its chairman, mentioning this at the company’s annual general meeting on Tuesday, said Taiwan, India and Vietnam have been the locations where the world's largest contract manufacturer has been expanding its operations in the last two years.

Foxconn invested 6 billion New Taiwan dollars ($203 million) in Vietnam in 2018 and 2019, and NT$11 billion ($372 million) in India in the same period, he said.

Google's upcoming smartphone, Pixel 5, would be produced in Vietnam later this year by a Foxconn affiliate, multiple sources told the Nikkei Asian Review.

Foxconn first came to Vietnam in 2007. Its three plants in the country manufacture and assemble computers, car parts and other electronics.

Experts say Vietnam has become a promising manufacturing destination for multinationals post-pandemic thanks to its early and effective efforts to contain the novel coronavirus. 

Apple has started assembling its wireless earphone Airpods Pro in Vietnam, while Microsoft is scheduled to produce notebooks and desktop computers in the northern region from this quarter.

Related News:

Tags:

Vietnam

Foxconn

Vietnam largest Foxconn manufacturing hub

Apply supplier

 

Read more

Merge soon or else: Petrolimex threatens PGBank with capital withdrawal

Merge soon or else: Petrolimex threatens PGBank with capital withdrawal

Airport operator ACV to see profit drop 80 pct

Airport operator ACV to see profit drop 80 pct

Eximbank welcomes new chairman

Eximbank welcomes new chairman

Vietjet expects profits plunge due to coronavirus

Vietjet expects profits plunge due to coronavirus

Techtronic Industries to expand Vietnam operations

Techtronic Industries to expand Vietnam operations

Golden handshake by HCMC’s largest employer draws mixed feelings

Golden handshake by HCMC’s largest employer draws mixed feelings

FLC chairman to increase stakes

FLC chairman to increase stakes

Techcombank chairman points to customer selection for low-risk, high-returns model

Techcombank chairman points to customer selection for low-risk, high-returns model

 
go to top