Ford Vietnam recalls over 2,500 Thai-made vehicles for gearshift problem

A new Ford Ranger Wildtrak is displayed during the first media day of the 81st Geneva International Motor Show at the Palexpo in Geneva March 1, 2011. Photo by Reuters/Denis Balibouse

The US company, which has sold more than 2,500 of these vehicles, said faulty gearshift cables could make the gear shift hard, leading to the driver losing control.

It has advised customers to take their vehicles to the nearest dealership to fix the problem for free, saying it would only take about two hours.

It is reported that Ford will introduce the Ranger 2.0 by the end of this year, but in limited numbers.

Ford is one of many car brands that have suffered a drop in sales after a new government decree this year set tough conditions for imports.

However, June auto imports saw a 45.6 percent surge, dominated by Thailand, after Vietnam's quality control regulations were met.

Ford, which also assembles vehicles in this country, had a 6 percent share of the market as of June 2018.