VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

FLC to increase capital with $129 mln rights issue

By Dat Nguyen   August 7, 2019 | 12:11 pm GMT+7
FLC to increase capital with $129 mln rights issue
A man passes a sign of FLC Group during an event in Singapore. Photo by Reuters/Edgar Su.

Property and leisure company FLC Group plans to increase its charter capital by VND3 trillion ($129 million) by issuing shares to existing shareholders.

It plans to sell 300 million shares at VND10,000 (43 cents) at a ratio of 422 shares to every 1,000 held, it said in a statement. The issue opened on Monday.

But with its share trading at VND3,990 (17 cents) on Wednesday morning, it is not clear how the company plans to persuade shareholders to buy at par.

FLC has a charter capital of almost VND7.1 trillion ($305 million), and the new issue will increase it to VND10.1 trillion ($434 million).

The money raised will be invested in some property developments and used to increase the charter capital of its Bamboo Airways from VND1.3 trillion ($56 million) to VND2 trillion ($86 million), the company said.

FLC Group is one of Vietnam’s largest private companies with interests in property, aviation, agriculture, finance, and golf.

In the first half of this year its revenues rose 19 percent year-on-year to VND6.23 trillion ($268 million) while pretax profit fell 23 percent to VND151 billion ($6.5 million).

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam FLC capital increase Bamboo Airways
 
Read more
Thai retail chain to double exports of Vietnamese agricultural products

Thai retail chain to double exports of Vietnamese agricultural products

Vietjet Air, Grab, Swift247 to launch express delivery service

Vietjet Air, Grab, Swift247 to launch express delivery service

Vietravel approved to list shares on UPCoM

Vietravel approved to list shares on UPCoM

Vingroup plans $750 mln bond issuance

Vingroup plans $750 mln bond issuance

Chinese giant becomes biggest shareholder in e-commerce platform Tiki

Chinese giant becomes biggest shareholder in e-commerce platform Tiki

Vietnam English teaching school gets $10 mln from foreign investor

Vietnam English teaching school gets $10 mln from foreign investor

Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion list has four Vietnamese entries

Forbes Asia Best Under A Billion list has four Vietnamese entries

 
go to top