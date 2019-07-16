VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

FLC mulls third aviation academy

By Anh Tu   July 16, 2019 | 12:28 pm GMT+7
FLC mulls third aviation academy
An artist's impression of the FLC University in the northern Quang Ninh Province. Photo courtesy of FLC.

Property company FLC plans to build an aviation complex in southern Can Tho City to train people and offer logistics services.

The 40-hectare facility would have a training academy and offer services such as catering and logistics, the conglomerate told city authorities. The city administration has instructed its agencies to study the proposal.

FLC, which owns Vietnam’s newest carrier, Bamboo Airways, plans similar complexes in the central Quy Nhon town and the northern province of Quang Ninh.

In Quy Nhon, construction of the Bamboo Airways Aviation Training Academy is set to start this month at a cost of almost VND700 billion ($30.13 million). Scheduled to start operating in 2022, it will churn out 3,500 pilots, attendants, technicians, and ground staff annually.

In Quang Ninh, aviation is one of the three main majors to be offered at the FLC University, which has been approved by the government. Situated in Ha Long City, the VND4 trillion ($172 million) university will start accepting applications from students at the end of next year.

Vietnam is struggling to find enough pilots as aviation demand rises. Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam show that by 2020 there will be a need for 2,680 commercial pilots, 1,320 more than now.

The country’s largest private firm, Vingroup, recently announced a tie-up with a Canadian academy to produce 400 pilots and mechanics annually.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam FLC aviation academy training pilot shortage Bamboo Airways Can Tho Quy Nhon Quang Ninh
 
Read more
PAN Group bids for complete ownership of confectionary maker Bibica

PAN Group bids for complete ownership of confectionary maker Bibica

TPBank to launch payment service in partnership with UnionPay

TPBank to launch payment service in partnership with UnionPay

Military Commercial Bank to sell stake to foreign investors

Military Commercial Bank to sell stake to foreign investors

Once-popular karaoke brand Arirang shut down

Once-popular karaoke brand Arirang shut down

PetroVietnam assigned $863 mln profit target

PetroVietnam assigned $863 mln profit target

Three Vietnamese firms among Asia’s top 100 power performers

Three Vietnamese firms among Asia’s top 100 power performers

VPBank completes first $300 million international bonds issue

VPBank completes first $300 million international bonds issue

 
go to top