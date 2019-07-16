FLC mulls third aviation academy

An artist's impression of the FLC University in the northern Quang Ninh Province. Photo courtesy of FLC.

The 40-hectare facility would have a training academy and offer services such as catering and logistics, the conglomerate told city authorities. The city administration has instructed its agencies to study the proposal.

FLC, which owns Vietnam’s newest carrier, Bamboo Airways, plans similar complexes in the central Quy Nhon town and the northern province of Quang Ninh.

In Quy Nhon, construction of the Bamboo Airways Aviation Training Academy is set to start this month at a cost of almost VND700 billion ($30.13 million). Scheduled to start operating in 2022, it will churn out 3,500 pilots, attendants, technicians, and ground staff annually.

In Quang Ninh, aviation is one of the three main majors to be offered at the FLC University, which has been approved by the government. Situated in Ha Long City, the VND4 trillion ($172 million) university will start accepting applications from students at the end of next year.

Vietnam is struggling to find enough pilots as aviation demand rises. Figures from the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam show that by 2020 there will be a need for 2,680 commercial pilots, 1,320 more than now.

The country’s largest private firm, Vingroup, recently announced a tie-up with a Canadian academy to produce 400 pilots and mechanics annually.