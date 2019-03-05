FLC chairman takes over as Bamboo Airways CEO

Trinh Van Quyet has become the new chairman and CEO of Bamboo Airways. Photo courtesy of FLC Group

Quyet will replace Dang Tat Thang, who stepped down for personal reasons, but will remain the deputy CEO of FLC, a source familiar with the matter told VnExpress.

The decision shows the strong determination of FLC to push for the stable development of Bamboo Airways with its pre-determined strategy to provide the best services for domestic and international passengers, FLC said in a statement.

Last month, Bamboo Airways appointed three new deputy CEOs at the same time to manage flying operations, maintenance, and administration.

Bamboo was set up by FLC Group in 2017 with a charter capital of VND700 billion ($30 million), which it recently increased to VND1.3 trillion ($55.68 million).

After launching its maiden flight on December 30, the airline has successfully completed over 1,000 flights.

The fifth airline in Vietnam now operates 17 domestic routes and plans to launch new routes to Singapore in April and Japan and Korea in May.

Bamboo Airways last week signed a deal with Boeing to buy 10 new Boeing 787-9 wide-body jets worth $5.6 billion at list prices.

It currently operates 10 Airbus planes and plans to increase its fleet to over 20 aircraft by the end of May, including Boeing planes.