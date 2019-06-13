VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Finance ministry affiliate to divest from Maritime Bank

By Dat Nguyen   June 13, 2019 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
Finance ministry affiliate to divest from Maritime Bank
Last year, Maritime Bank earned VND868 billion ($37 million) in after tax profit, up seven times from 2017. Photo acquired by VnExpress.

The Vietnam Debt and Asset Trading Corporation will auction a 0.34 percent stake in Maritime Bank this month.

The firm (VATC), under the Ministry of Finance, will auction 4.03 million shares at VND11,800 (51 cents) per share next Tuesday at the Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX), the bourse has announced.

Maritime Bank (MSB) has a charter capital of VND11.75 trillion ($503 million), which increased 2.3 times after it merged with the Mekong Development Bank in 2015.

Last year, Maritime Bank earned VND868 billion ($37 million) in after tax profit, up seven times from 2017.

The creditor plans to list on the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HoSE), the country’s main bourse, in the third quarter this year.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Maritime Bank MSB DATC divest finance ministry Hanoi Stock Exchange HNX
 
Read more
New campaign reinforces Prudential’s brand commitment: senior exec

New campaign reinforces Prudential’s brand commitment: senior exec

E-wallets Vimo and mPOS to merge

E-wallets Vimo and mPOS to merge

French coffee chain Malongo eyes Vietnam foray

French coffee chain Malongo eyes Vietnam foray

Construction giant Song Da profit plunges to below $1 million

Construction giant Song Da profit plunges to below $1 million

Coffee King: Trung Nguyen needs 2-3 years to recover from divorce

Coffee King: Trung Nguyen needs 2-3 years to recover from divorce

Top brands ordered to stop YouTube ads

Top brands ordered to stop YouTube ads

Vietnam coffee giant Trung Nguyen sees profits halved

Vietnam coffee giant Trung Nguyen sees profits halved

 
go to top