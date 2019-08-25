VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Filipino firm AboitizPower acquires $46 mln Vietnamese wind power plant

By Hung Le   August 25, 2019 | 03:30 pm GMT+7
Filipino firm AboitizPower acquires $46 mln Vietnamese wind power plant
Three wind towers generating electricity among rice fields in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan. Photo by Shutterstock/Nguyen Quang Ngoc Tonkin.

Through a subsidiary, Filipino energy giant AboitizPower signed an agreement Friday to acquire Mekong Wind Pte. Ltd. in Vietnam for $46 million.

The deal to buy 100 percent of Mekong Wind Pte. Ltd. (Mekong Wind) is still subject to customary closing conditions, but is expected to be sealed in the fourth quarter of this year.

Mekong Wind, previously controlled by Singapore-based Armstrong Southeast Asia Clean Energy Fund, owns 99.99 percent of Dam Nai Wind Power JSC, which in turn owns and operates a 39.4-megawatt (MW) onshore wind power facility in the south-central province of Ninh Thuan.

According to AboitizPower, NinhThuan is among the most attractive sites for wind energy in Vietnam.

"Dam Nai Wind is one of the first wind power projects in Vietnam to have been successfully brought online, with commercial operations having commenced in late 2017," it said in an online statement.

"We are excited for this opportunity not only to expand beyond the Philippines, but to also bring our experience in the power generation sector, especially in the renewable energy space, to Vietnam," Emmanuel Rubio, AboitizPower Chief Operating Officer, said.

As of 2018, Vietnam had 189.2 MW in installed capacity at its wind farms, according to the Vietnam Renewable Energy Report 2018 conducted by market research firm FiinGroup.

Vietnam aims to raise this number to 800 MW, or 0.8 percent of national electricity production by 2020, according to the government’s National Power Development Master Plan for the 2011- 2020 period, with a vision for 2030.

Related News:
Tags: Philippines Filipino energy giant AboitizPower Corporation wind power Mekong Wind Dam Nai Wind Ninh Thuan M&A
 
Read more
Thien Minh Group seeks permit to establish new airline

Thien Minh Group seeks permit to establish new airline

Former Vietnam Airlines exec becomes Vingroup airline CEO

Former Vietnam Airlines exec becomes Vingroup airline CEO

Viglacera-Exim, Ke Kelit team up for superior construction products

Viglacera-Exim, Ke Kelit team up for superior construction products

Vingroup seeks airline license, to fly from mid-2020

Vingroup seeks airline license, to fly from mid-2020

Tiki acquires ticket selling startup

Tiki acquires ticket selling startup

Chinese steelmaker plans to put up $2-billion plant in Vietnam

Chinese steelmaker plans to put up $2-billion plant in Vietnam

Jailed senior banker faces another criminal probe

Jailed senior banker faces another criminal probe

 
go to top