Companies

Electronics giant Foxconn mulls TV screen plant in Vietnam

By Dat Nguyen   June 24, 2019 | 11:54 am GMT+7
Chinese workers assemble electronic components at Foxconn’s factory in Shenzhen. Photo by AFP.

The world’s biggest electronics contract manufacturer, Foxconn, is studying the possibility of setting up a $40-million TV screen production plant in northern Vietnam.

Harry Zhuo, CEO of the Taiwanese company, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., said the proposal is to set up the factory at the Dong Mai Industrial Park near Ha Long city in Quang Ninh Province. The plant would employ 3,000 workers, he told Quang Ninh authorities recently.

The province’s deputy chairman, Nguyen Van Thang, promised all help would be provided to Foxconn to get a license as soon as possible.

In January Foxconn had paid $16.5 million for 250,000 square meters of land in an industrial park in the northern Bac Giang Province. While the company did not indicate it was for Apple-related production, in a separate filing it said it was selling the land to a unit of Hong Kong-listed FIT Hon Teng, an iPhone cable and connector maker it controls.

Foxconn, a major assembler of Apple products, including the iPhone, first came to Vietnam in 2007. Its three plants in the country manufacture and assemble computers, car parts and other electronics.

