VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Dung Quat biofuel plant resumes operations after 3-year suspension

By Loc An   October 22, 2018 | 03:28 pm GMT+7
Dung Quat biofuel plant resumes operations after 3-year suspension
Dung Quat Biofuel in Quang Binh Province. Photo by VnExpress/Loc An

After a three-year hiatus, the Dung Quat Biofuel Plant has reopened and produced its first batch of E100 ethanol fuel.

Pham Van Vuong, director of the Central Biofuels Joint Stock Company (BSR-BF), which operates the plant, confirmed the reopening, saying the plant’s current capacity was 9 cubic meters per hour.

The plant is producing ethanol for Tocontap Saigon JSC, which signed a contract with BSR-BF to be fully responsible for buying and distributing all of the plant’s products over the next 12 months.

Tocontap will also supply materials for BSR-BF to process ethanol and pay for the processing costs, according to the 10-year contract.

“At the moment, the company can manage to pay salaries for its staff and employees," Vuong said. “But BSR - BF also needs support from shareholders and partners. When the plant operates normally, it will get support from the bank."

He added that the company is developing a long-term plan to increase production in the future.

After it started commercial operations in 2012, the Dung Quat Biofuel plant in central Quang Binh Province was forced to shut down in 2015 following heavy losses.

The plant expects to produce 7,000 cubic meters of ethanol in the remaining two months of 2018 and boost it to 35,000 cubic meters in 2019.

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Dung Quat biofuel plant Quang Binh Province Tocontap Saigon ethanol
 
Read more
In Phu My Hung Midtown complex, the most luxurious apartments are about to go on market

In Phu My Hung Midtown complex, the most luxurious apartments are about to go on market

FastGo drives into provincial markets in Vietnam

FastGo drives into provincial markets in Vietnam

Vietnamese entrepreneur seeks to carve his niche with wooden glass frames

Vietnamese entrepreneur seeks to carve his niche with wooden glass frames

HCMC faces potential lawsuit over proposed repossession of land from company

HCMC faces potential lawsuit over proposed repossession of land from company

HAGL, FPT Capital lock horns in court over share repurchase dispute

HAGL, FPT Capital lock horns in court over share repurchase dispute

Taxi or not? Vietnam debate rages over Grab status

Taxi or not? Vietnam debate rages over Grab status

Aber ride-hailing service hits the road in Hanoi

Aber ride-hailing service hits the road in Hanoi

 
go to top