Dung Quat biofuel plant resumes operations after 3-year suspension

Pham Van Vuong, director of the Central Biofuels Joint Stock Company (BSR-BF), which operates the plant, confirmed the reopening, saying the plant’s current capacity was 9 cubic meters per hour.

The plant is producing ethanol for Tocontap Saigon JSC, which signed a contract with BSR-BF to be fully responsible for buying and distributing all of the plant’s products over the next 12 months.

Tocontap will also supply materials for BSR-BF to process ethanol and pay for the processing costs, according to the 10-year contract.

“At the moment, the company can manage to pay salaries for its staff and employees," Vuong said. “But BSR - BF also needs support from shareholders and partners. When the plant operates normally, it will get support from the bank."

He added that the company is developing a long-term plan to increase production in the future.

After it started commercial operations in 2012, the Dung Quat Biofuel plant in central Quang Binh Province was forced to shut down in 2015 following heavy losses.

The plant expects to produce 7,000 cubic meters of ethanol in the remaining two months of 2018 and boost it to 35,000 cubic meters in 2019.