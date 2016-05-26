VnExpress International
Dairy giant Vinamilk opens $23 million plant in Cambodia

By Thanh Tung   May 26, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's leading dairy company has expanded into Cambodia with a new factory that opened on May 25.

The plant costs $23 million and covers 30,000 square meters.

During phase one from 2016 to 2024, the plant will produce 19 million liters of milk, 64 million cups of yogurt and 80 million cans of condensed milk each year. In phase two, the plant will increase its output to 38 million liters of milk and 192 million cups of yogurt.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Men Sam On said at the launch ceremony that the plant will contribute to the development of Cambodia’s economy as well as bring long-term benefits to local people, especially children.

At the event, Vinamilk donated 500 barrels of fresh milk worth $10,000 for poor children in Phnom Penh.

The Angkor dairy plant is under control of Angkor Dairy Products Co Ltd, a joint venture between Vietnam’s Vinamilk and its Cambodian partner BPC Company. Vinamilk holds a 51 percent stake in the company, while BPC hold 49 percent.

Tags: Vinamilk dairy plant Cambodia Angkor Dairy Products BPC Company
 
