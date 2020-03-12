Coronavirus epidemic postpones coffee chain launch

A worker shows coffee green beans at a coffee company in the town of Di An in Binh Duong Province, Vietnam July 8, 2019. Photo by Reuters/Yen Duong.

The opening event of ONGBAU Coffee, scheduled for Tuesday, has been postponed until the novel coronavirus is contained, a company statement said.

The ONGBAU Coffee Jsc was established in November last year with a charter capital of VND100 billion ($4.3 million), with Doan Hoang Anh, the daughter of Hoang Anh Gia Lai (HAGL) chairman Doan Nguyen Duc, holding a 24.5 percent stake.

The company has been testing its service at a store in HCMC District since February, serving 500 customers a day.

Since early this year, Duc has been promoting the company as a venture separate from HAGL, a major producer of fruits and rubber.