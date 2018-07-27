Complete new airport’s feasibility study soon, Deputy PM orders

The Long Thanh International Airport is planned to be built in three phases over three decades. Photo by VnExpress

In an announcement released by the Government Office, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung also asked relevant ministries and the Dong Nai People’s Committee to work on ensuring optimal connections between transport infrastructure systems in and out of the future airport.

He told the Ministry of Construction to work with Dong Nai authorities on zoning areas adjacent to the airport for developing urban areas and industrial areas.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment was asked to complete its appraisal of the project’s environment impact report and work with Dong Nai authorities to resolve land clearance issues.

It is planned that the Long Thanh International Airport will be built in three phases over three decades. The first part is scheduled for completion in 2025, at the end of which the new airport will be able to handle 25 million passengers a year. The next two phases will run from 2030 to 2035 and from 2040 to 2050.

Regarding expansion of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC, Dung ordered the transport ministry to scrutinize use of land at the airport to be earmarked for commercial, defense and security purposes.

Since the Tan Son Nhat airport is a civilian airport that can serve military purposes when needed, the ministry has also been asked to reach consensus with the defence ministry on the land area required for expanding the airport as well as on areas to be earmarked for civilian and defense dual use.

Dung instructed the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee to work with the transport ministry to review and finalize airport-related transport infrastructure plans to ensure optimal road use and exploitation while meeting environmental protection goals.