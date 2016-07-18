VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

Chinese consortium buys Opera browser for $600 mln

By AFP   July 18, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7

The move follows Opera's failed attempt at a public share offer.

A Chinese consortium has bought the Opera internet browser for $600 million, its Norwegian developer said Monday.

The consortium led by Golden Brick Silk Road will purchase the mobile and desktop versions of the internet browser, plus performance and privacy apps and a stake in a Chinese joint venture, but not the television, media and games units, said Opera Software in a statement to the Oslo stock exchange.

The transaction was announced simultaneously with the failure of the $1.2 billion public offer to take over the entire company.

It gave no reason for the failure, but in a statement to the Oslo stock exchange last week Opera Software said the outcome of the offer was uncertain as it hadn't yet received regulatory approvals by the deadline of July 15.

Golden Brick Silk Road fund is a Chinese consortium which includes Beijing Kunlun Tech which is specialized in mobile games and cybersecurity specialist Qihoo 360.

Opera's management had backed the proposed takeover as it would give the browsers access to the extensive internet user bases of Kunlun and Qihoo in China.

Opera says its light, quick browser is used by more than 350 million consumers worldwide.

Last month it ranked fourth for mobile devices behind Google Chrome, Apple's Safari and Android Browser, according to data by NetMarketShare, and sixth on desktop computers.

Related news:

More than half online users get news from Facebook, YouTube and Twitter

Google, Facebook quietly move toward automatic blocking of extremist videos

Instagram attracts more advertising than Twitter

Tags: Opera. internet merger China Norway
 
Read more
Uber lost at least $1.27 bn in first half of year

Uber lost at least $1.27 bn in first half of year

Philippine food giant buys Australian snack maker

Philippine food giant buys Australian snack maker

Russian-Vietnamese oil giant makes $150 mln profit in first half

Russian-Vietnamese oil giant makes $150 mln profit in first half

South Korea’s Daesang bids to buy Vietnam food processor for $33 mln

South Korea’s Daesang bids to buy Vietnam food processor for $33 mln

Samsung Electronics flags 17 pct jump in operating profit

Samsung Electronics flags 17 pct jump in operating profit

Formosa in Vietnam: From billion-dollar steel factory to mass fish killer

Formosa in Vietnam: From billion-dollar steel factory to mass fish killer

Daewoo E&C to build $2.2 billion Korean-style luxury

Daewoo E&C to build $2.2 billion Korean-style luxury "city" in Hanoi

Samsung hunts for local suppliers despite Vietnam's weak support industry

Samsung hunts for local suppliers despite Vietnam's weak support industry

 
go to top