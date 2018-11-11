Budget airline Vietjet valued second in Southeast Asia

A VietJet aircraft is seen at Noi Bai International airport in Hanoi, Vietnam. Photo by Reuters/Kham

Vietjet’s value is only behind Singapore Airlines, the Nikkei Asia Review reported Thursday.

Last Friday, the airline was valued at $3.02 billion while Singapore Airlines topped the region at $8.29 billion.

On Thursday, Vietjet Air launched a new international route between Hanoi and Japan’s Osaka. It plans to open two more routes to Japan in December and January.

Earlier this month, Vietjet signed a $6.5 billion agreement to buy 50 Airbus A321neo jets.

The airline said that the order was in line with its growth strategies and will enhance its operational efficiency and capacity, especially on international routes.

In Vietnam, Vietjet only has to contend with two domestic rivals: the state-run Vietnam Airlines and its low-cost arm, Jetstar Pacific Airlines.

"There are only three airlines in Vietnam, and that arrangement facilitates profit generation domestically," a representative at an international brokerage told the Nikkei Asia Review.

In March last year, Vietjet’s market capitalization surpassed that of state-owned Vietnam Airlines only a week after it was listed.

Vietjet currently operates 60 Airbus jets with more than 385 flights daily within Vietnam and to countries and territories such as mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Myanmar, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.