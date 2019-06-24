VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Companies

AEON to build one more mall in Hanoi

By Hung Le   June 24, 2019 | 10:05 am GMT+7
AEON to build one more mall in Hanoi
AEON Mall in HCMC. Photo by AEON.

Japanese retail giant AEON will build a $280 million mall in Hanoi, the government portal has reported.

It is scheduled to open by 2020, AEON executive director and general director of AEON Mall Vietnam Yasutsugu Iwamura told Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at a recent meeting in Hanoi.

Phuc expressed support for the construction of the mall in south Hanoi, and instructed local authorities to facilitate it by adjusting land plans if required.

Yasutsugu said there are plans to build 20 malls by 2025. AEON already has four in Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and the southern province of Binh Duong, and two others are under construction in Hanoi and northerrn city of Hai Phong.

Yasutsugu said the retailer hopes to have a strategic partnership with Vietnam, increasing exports of its agricultural products to Japan for sale through its system.

It plans to double imports from Vietnam to $500 million next year with Vietnam likely to become a high-quality supplier of food to Japanese consumers, and double again to $1 billion by 2025, he said. Last year its imports were worth $245 million, with clothing accounting for 55 percent. 

Related News:
Tags: Japan Vietnam AEON mall Hanoi build
 
Read more
Marubeni to build $115 mln instant coffee plant in Vietnam

Marubeni to build $115 mln instant coffee plant in Vietnam

Pilot shortage causes delays, cancellations of Vietjet flights

Pilot shortage causes delays, cancellations of Vietjet flights

Vingroup to enhance capital to fund new national exhibition center

Vingroup to enhance capital to fund new national exhibition center

Vietnam ruling: Grab-Uber deal does not violate antitrust laws

Vietnam ruling: Grab-Uber deal does not violate antitrust laws

Malaysian fund acquires major Vietnam education company

Malaysian fund acquires major Vietnam education company

AEON plans to quadruple sourcing from Vietnam

AEON plans to quadruple sourcing from Vietnam

Airport operator reports solid growth

Airport operator reports solid growth

 
go to top