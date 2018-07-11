VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Cars from Thailand zoom into Vietnam

By Dang Khoa   July 11, 2018 | 02:24 pm GMT+7
Cars from Thailand zoom into Vietnam
The rise of cars on Vietnamese street. Photo by Reuters/Kham

The number of cars imported last month marked a 45.6 percent increase over May this year, according to the General Department of Vietnam Customs.

Thai autos dominated a big surge in June imports, accounting for 87 percent or 2,917 of 3,356 completely-built-up car units (CBU) that arrived at Vietnamese ports, it said.

The average price of Thai vehicles was around VND430 million, as against the overall average of VND562 million for all the cars imported in June, carrying a total value of $82 million.

The surge followed the Ministry of Transport approving certification of environment and emission tests done in Thailand as meeting Vietnamese standards.

A new regulation, Decree 116, that took effect on January 1 this year, had caused auto exports from Thailand to Vietnam drop by 80 percent cars, the Bangkok Post had reported last month.

The decree required cars to be tested in Vietnam for conformity with national standards, and this March, the rule was amended to allow certification of tests done in the importing country.

After Decree 116 took effect, auto imports dropped 76 percent year-on-year between January to June for a total of 12,380 vehicles.

Vietnam is one of the car markets in the world with great growth potential, experts have said. Car ownership in Vietnam is low at 23 vehicles per 1,000 people, while in Thailand, it is 204 vehicles per 1,000 people and the minimum rate in developed nations is 400 vehicles per 1,000 people..

Related News:
Tags: Vietnam cars vehicles import export Thailand Indonesia vans pickup trucks Toyota Honda Mitsubishi Mazda Ministry of Transport
 
Read more
Rich Vietnamese spending big on local 5-star hotels

Rich Vietnamese spending big on local 5-star hotels

Visa contactless payments increase 44 percent per month in Vietnam

Visa contactless payments increase 44 percent per month in Vietnam

Bamboo Airways moves a step closer to starting operations

Bamboo Airways moves a step closer to starting operations

Electronic retailer asked to pay $6.7 million in back taxes and fines

Electronic retailer asked to pay $6.7 million in back taxes and fines

Vietnam should use megatrends to sustain development

Vietnam should use megatrends to sustain development

Vietnam to suffer collateral damage in China-US trade war

Vietnam to suffer collateral damage in China-US trade war

Tiki.vn attracts investors despite $26 million in accumulated losses

Tiki.vn attracts investors despite $26 million in accumulated losses

Don’t grant more investment license to foreign steel firms, Vietnam told

Don’t grant more investment license to foreign steel firms, Vietnam told

 
go to top