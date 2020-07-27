Capital Place, Hanoi building with unique inter-floor design

CapitaLand, Singapore’s top real estate developer, will offer its first grade A office building in Hanoi for lease in the third quarter.

Capital Place building.

Column-free design

Capital Place’s 37-floor twin towers provide nearly 93,000 square meters of floor area, making it the largest international grade A office space in the capital city.

Towering above Lieu Giai and Van Cao streets in Ba Dinh District, it will also be the only grade A office building entering the leasing market in 2020, according to property service firm CBRE.

Capital Place’s column-free design offers up to 1,200 square meters per floor. All the pillars are pushed into corners, ensuring a large open floor area, and all interior design is optimized as well to avoid the dead corners that are common in offices with pillars in the middle.

Each floor in the office space is surrounded by 2.7 meters of glass from floor to ceiling, creating an open space full of natural light and a 360-degree panoramic view. The building uses the highest quality glass - lowE with two soundproof, heat - proof, anti - UV layers - and contribute to reducing electricity consumption.

With its ideal floor plan, spectacular views and natural light, Capital Place enables businesses to freely design their own creative workspaces, whether a traditional, modern or smart office, without being hindered by the building’s structure.

Capital Place was built on a large scale, each tower is 37 storeys high, including a 6-storey podium, 3 basements, providing more than 90,000 m2 of office space.

Inter-floor options

Capital Place is also the only building that can connect floors privately and efficiently. Customers opting to lease two or more floors can install private stairs at pre-designated positions.

Thus, instead of waiting for shared elevators, which could cause inconvenience and delay during rush hour, customers can use their exclusive internal system quickly and easily.

The inter-floor design also enhances the modernity and elegance of the office space in the form of stylish spiral staircases that look over the bustling workspace.

Business guests visiting the office will be instantly overwhelmed by the classy design.

Capital Place has acquired LEED Gold certificate.

Leading designs

With experience in developing many luxury office buildings in 32 countries, CapitaLand brings to Capital Place the unique characteristics of a leading office project.

The two towers have 32 high – speed elevators assigned to individual zones to reduce waiting time for guests. At the grand atrium is a check-in system which uses smart cards, ensuring high security for the building and helping select the most optimal elevator for guests.

With air pollution in Hanoi being what it is, an advanced air filtration system with Merv 13 filters that keep out harmful particles of up to 0.4 micrometers is equipped throughout the building to ensure healthy air quality inside.

Capital Place is also the first building in Hanoi to adopt the LEED Gold standard (certified American standard for green buildings) with large green spaces and sustainable characteristics.

