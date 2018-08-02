VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Business

Can Tho needs $5.48 billion investments, $66.3 million for cable car

By Cuu Long   August 2, 2018 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Can Tho needs $5.48 billion investments, $66.3 million for cable car
Cai Rang Market, 5 kilometers from downtown Can Tho, the largest wholesale floating market in the Mekong Delta region. Photo by Le Bich

The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho is soliciting investment of around VND124 trillion ($5.48 billion) in a number of large projects.

The information was revealed by Nguyen Khanh Tung, director of its Investment, Trade Promotion and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

Of the 54 proposed projects looking for investors, the two largest are the O Mon III and IV thermal power plants, each costing more than an estimated VND25 trillion ($1.1 billion).

Then there is the Con Son-Con Khuong cable car system costing around VND1.5 trillion ($66.3 million) to take advantage of the enormous tourism potential of Con Son and Con Khuong islets.

The city hopes to have a luxury amusement complex in the southwestern region.

The 60-hectare complex will be on both land and water, with the five-kilometer telpher system running from Can Tho’s central business district and over the Hau River to the islets.

Can Tho also seeks more than VND1.4 trillion ($61.9 million) for building the Con Son tourism complex to immerse visitors in the rich local culture. 

Welcome to Can Tho 'flying fish orchestra'
 
 

Can Tho needs .48 billion investments, .3 million for cable car

Related News:
Tags: Can Tho needs $5.48 billion investments $66.3 million cable car
 
Read more
Indonesia ride-hailing firm Go-Jek launches in Vietnam, MVL next in line

Indonesia ride-hailing firm Go-Jek launches in Vietnam, MVL next in line

Good weather set to bring cheer to Vietnam coffee farmers

Good weather set to bring cheer to Vietnam coffee farmers

Vietnam shrimp exports sluggish, but to recover along with prices

Vietnam shrimp exports sluggish, but to recover along with prices

Social media moneymakers caught evading tax

Social media moneymakers caught evading tax

Exchange rate ‘under control’ assures State Bank of Vietnam

Exchange rate ‘under control’ assures State Bank of Vietnam

Vietnam posts $3.1-billion trade surplus in Jan-July

Vietnam posts $3.1-billion trade surplus in Jan-July

Government likely to sell stake in PV Oil next year

Government likely to sell stake in PV Oil next year

 
go to top