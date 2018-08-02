Can Tho needs $5.48 billion investments, $66.3 million for cable car

Cai Rang Market, 5 kilometers from downtown Can Tho, the largest wholesale floating market in the Mekong Delta region. Photo by Le Bich

The information was revealed by Nguyen Khanh Tung, director of its Investment, Trade Promotion and Exhibition Centre on Wednesday.

Of the 54 proposed projects looking for investors, the two largest are the O Mon III and IV thermal power plants, each costing more than an estimated VND25 trillion ($1.1 billion).

Then there is the Con Son-Con Khuong cable car system costing around VND1.5 trillion ($66.3 million) to take advantage of the enormous tourism potential of Con Son and Con Khuong islets.

The city hopes to have a luxury amusement complex in the southwestern region.

The 60-hectare complex will be on both land and water, with the five-kilometer telpher system running from Can Tho’s central business district and over the Hau River to the islets.

Can Tho also seeks more than VND1.4 trillion ($61.9 million) for building the Con Son tourism complex to immerse visitors in the rich local culture.