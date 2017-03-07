Attractive incentives await buyers of Sun Group properties this March

Sun Group is holding the sales launch ceremony for the villas in the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and condotels in the Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay on March 11 at New World hotel in Ho Chi Minh City, and on March 12 at Pullman hotel in Hanoi.

Flexible financing options will be offered to buyers of villas in the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort or condotels in the Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay.

Specifically buyers of villas in the Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort or condotels in the Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay will be able to borrow up to 70 percent of the price of the property, with interest rates of 0 percent for 24 months.

There is no penalty to early payment in these 24 months and customers can start paying the principal after 24 months. Moreover, customers who pay earlier than the agreed-upon schedule will enjoy a discount of up to 10 percent a year, calculated based on the amount left and the number of days early.

Owners will enjoy a stable stream of income for up to 10 years thanks to Sun Group’s renting program.

Sun Group’s renting program allows owners to enjoy income of at least 9 percent of the value of the property each year for nine years for condotel and 10 years for villas, starting from the moment the customer finishes paying 95 percent of the price of the property.

In addition, the owners of the villas and condotels will enjoy 15 nights of free stay at their property and this can be exchanged for equivalent privileges at any of the hotels and resorts developed by Sun Group in Vietnam.

There are special gifts with value of up to VND250 million ($11,000) for buyers.

After signing their contract, the buyers of villas at Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort will be able to choose between a five-star tour of six days and five nights in the U.S. or a luxury vacation at any of the resorts developed by Sun Group such as InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort, JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay and Premier Village Danang Resort.

These gifts have value of up to VND250 million ($11,000). Meanwhile, buyers of condotels at Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay will receive vouchers for services at resorts and hotels developed by Sun Group in Vietnam such as JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, Ba Na Hills, Fansipan Legend and Asia Park.

The two projects developed by Sun Group are expected to help turn South Phu Quoc into a highlight of regional and global tourism.

After signing the contracts, the buyers will also become members of the SOL club and are entitled to other privileges when they use or invest in properties developed by Sun Group.

Premier Village Phu Quoc Resort and Premier Residences Phu Quoc Emerald Bay are located in the middle of the resort-entertainment ecosystem developed by Sun Group at Khem beach in Phu Quoc island. Together with the recently opened five-star JW Marriott Phu Quoc Emerald Bay, the Hon Thom sea entertainment complex and the trans-sea cable car, the two projects, which are going to start operation at the end of 2017, will turn South Phu Quoc into a highlight of regional and global tourism.

At the moment, the basic components of the projects are finished, and so are landscaping and the public facilities that go with the projects.