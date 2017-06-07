Across the river, Saigon assembles its new business suburb

|
Thu Thiem urban area spans 657 hectares, or more than 1,600 acres, on District 2's Thu Thiem Peninsula, just across the river from the central business district. The city government in 1996 approved a plan to build it into an international financial and commercial center.
Over the past 10 years, around 15,000 families have been relocated from the peninsula. They reportedly received VND30 trillion ($1.32 billion) in compensation.
Mai Chi Tho Boulevard is the main route in the urban area, which connects it with District 1 via the Saigon River Tunnel. From here, drivers can also head to the beach town of Vung Tau or industrial zones in Dong Nai. The boulevard of nine kilometers (5.6 miles) has 12 lanes.
Construction is going on for four other main roads.
In the eastern part of the peninsula, roads and other infrastructure projects are taking shape.
The western part of the area is next to Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone and Ben Nghe Port of District 7.
The waterways that run through the peninsula.
The Thu Thiem 1 Bridge has been connecting the area with Binh Thanh District since 2007. The city has planned four more bridges, including a pedestrian-only bridge to District 1.
Apartment buildings are rising up from the ground.
Construction along Mai Chi Tho Boulevard. The area is expected to be the new home of nearly 145,400 people.
This low-lying part of the peninsula has been planned for ecological conservation.