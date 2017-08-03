The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
natural disasters
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Thousands of Australian homes without power after cyclone hits
No deaths were reported.
At least 2 killed, buildings collapse in magnitude 6.4 Taiwan quake
The earthquake injures more than 200.
9 dead as huge storms batter Europe
Storm Friederike has claimed at least six lives in Germany, including two truck drivers whose vehicles were blown over by the gales.
January 19, 2018 | 09:51 am GMT+7
Deadly typhoon Tembin weakens, but Vietnam remains wary
Winds are expected to slow down to 75 kph upon making landfall, but forecasters warn at-risk residents against relaxing vigilance.
December 25, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7
Philippines storm death toll climbs to 133: officials
After ravaging the Philippines, Storm Tembin is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Boxing Day.
December 23, 2017 | 10:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon, neighbors batten down the hatches as unusual, forceful year-end typhoon looms
'A year-end storm comes once in a decade, but a strong one like Tembin is the first.'
December 23, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7
Natural disasters cost Vietnam $2.3 billion from Jan-Nov: report
The losses, including 390 people dead or missing , have already surpassed last year’s numbers.
December 01, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7
Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way
Medium to heavy rains are expected in central and southern provinces until Thursday.
October 18, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7
Does this Vietnamese official’s visit to flood zone beat Melania Trump’s high heels?
An image of a Party member being pulled on a raft by an employee has stirred public anger as the death toll continues to mount.
October 12, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Typhoon tears across Vietnam, skirting key coffee region
Nearly 80,000 people have been evacuated from coastal regions with winds exceeding 130 km (80 miles) per hour.
September 15, 2017 | 12:21 pm GMT+7
Vietnam on red alert as worst storm in years bears down
Doksuri is forecast to hit Vietnam on Friday night with wind speeds of at least 118kph.
September 13, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7
5 killed in overnight downpours across Vietnam's northern mountains
15 others are missing after flash floods and landslides ripped through the country’s northern provinces.
August 03, 2017 | 12:03 pm GMT+7
Storm-ravaged Vietnamese province closes beaches with Sonca bearing down
Nghe An and its neighbors are still struggling to recover from the first storm of the season to make landfall last week.
July 25, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7
Vietnam set for agriculture reform to support Paris climate agreement: report
The sector is responsible for nearly 40 percent of the country’s carbon emissions.
June 17, 2017 | 09:34 am GMT+7
Children forced into early labor due to multiple climate change disasters in Vietnam
Experts are concerned that without proper protection, many children in Vietnam will give up school to help their families when disasters hit.
June 14, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
View more stories