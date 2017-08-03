VnExpress International
natural disasters
At least 2 killed, buildings collapse in magnitude 6.4 Taiwan quake

The earthquake injures more than 200.

9 dead as huge storms batter Europe

Storm Friederike has claimed at least six lives in Germany, including two truck drivers whose vehicles were blown over by the gales.
January 19, 2018 | 09:51 am GMT+7

Deadly typhoon Tembin weakens, but Vietnam remains wary

Winds are expected to slow down to 75 kph upon making landfall, but forecasters warn at-risk residents against relaxing vigilance.
December 25, 2017 | 02:20 pm GMT+7

Philippines storm death toll climbs to 133: officials

After ravaging the Philippines, Storm Tembin is expected to make landfall in Vietnam on Boxing Day.
December 23, 2017 | 10:00 pm GMT+7

Saigon, neighbors batten down the hatches as unusual, forceful year-end typhoon looms

'A year-end storm comes once in a decade, but a strong one like Tembin is the first.'
December 23, 2017 | 03:32 pm GMT+7

Natural disasters cost Vietnam $2.3 billion from Jan-Nov: report

The losses, including 390 people dead or missing , have already surpassed last year’s numbers.
December 01, 2017 | 04:37 pm GMT+7

Vietnam floods killed 83 and more rain on the way

Medium to heavy rains are expected in central and southern provinces until Thursday.
October 18, 2017 | 08:15 am GMT+7

Does this Vietnamese official’s visit to flood zone beat Melania Trump’s high heels?

An image of a Party member being pulled on a raft by an employee has stirred public anger as the death toll continues to mount.
October 12, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7

Typhoon tears across Vietnam, skirting key coffee region

Nearly 80,000 people have been evacuated from coastal regions with winds exceeding 130 km (80 miles) per hour.
September 15, 2017 | 12:21 pm GMT+7

Vietnam on red alert as worst storm in years bears down

Doksuri is forecast to hit Vietnam on Friday night with wind speeds of at least 118kph.
September 13, 2017 | 02:40 pm GMT+7

5 killed in overnight downpours across Vietnam's northern mountains

15 others are missing after flash floods and landslides ripped through the country’s northern provinces.
August 03, 2017 | 12:03 pm GMT+7

Storm-ravaged Vietnamese province closes beaches with Sonca bearing down

Nghe An and its neighbors are still struggling to recover from the first storm of the season to make landfall last week.
July 25, 2017 | 11:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam set for agriculture reform to support Paris climate agreement: report

The sector is responsible for nearly 40 percent of the country’s carbon emissions.
June 17, 2017 | 09:34 am GMT+7

Children forced into early labor due to multiple climate change disasters in Vietnam

Experts are concerned that without proper protection, many children in Vietnam will give up school to help their families when disasters hit.
June 14, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
