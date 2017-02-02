VnExpress International
Foreign tourists keep flocking to Vietnam, but whether they come back is another story

Poor promotions, unfriendly visa policy and dizzying development at the expense of natural attractions are turning visitors away.

10 most beautiful places in Vietnam: Surprises in Rough Guides list

Your favorites may not make the cut, but Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa will be there.

How Vietnam caught the attention of Hollywood

'Kong: Skull Island,' which was filmed in the country last year, is hoped to be the first of many more blockbusters to come.
