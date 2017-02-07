VnExpress International
Trump using racial slurs in Congress at meeting with veterans

He referred to 'Pocahontas' when talking to Native American WWII veterans...

US could grant final permit for Dakota pipeline as soon as Friday: govt lawyer

Proponents believe the pipeline is necessary to transport U.S. oil safely and that it would create jobs.
 
