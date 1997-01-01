VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag mwg
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Mobile World targets $1.5 bil revenue in 2016

Mobile World JSC (MWG), one of the biggest mobile device retailers in Vietnam, plans to rake in $1.5 billion in revenue this year and gain a foothold ...
 
go to top