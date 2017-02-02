VnExpress International
10 most beautiful places in Vietnam: Surprises in Rough Guides list

Your favorites may not make the cut, but Ha Long Bay and Sa Pa will be there.

Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017

A street meal and a beer in Vietnam can cost the same as a coffee from Starbucks, travel writers say.

How Vietnam caught the attention of Hollywood

'Kong: Skull Island,' which was filmed in the country last year, is hoped to be the first of many more blockbusters to come.
February 02, 2017 | 02:15 pm GMT+7

Con Dao - not just a pretty island

A guide to take full advantage of Con Dao.
August 10, 2016 | 06:00 am GMT+7
 
