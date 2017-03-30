The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnamese blogger sentenced to 10 years in prison for anti-state propaganda
Blogger 'Mother Mushroom' was found guilty of abusing democratic rights by publishing distorted stories against the state.
Vietnam criticizes US award for detained blogger 'Mother Mushroom'
She was arrested last year for defaming the Communist Party and the government.