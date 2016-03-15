VnExpress International
Northern Indian state asks people to kill monkeys for cash

India's northern Himachal Pradesh state has just increased its cash incentive for citizens to kill monkeys to $7 from $5, after having limited ...

Monk raises rescued monkeys

Dieu Mo, a Buddhist monk in the northern province of Hai Duong, has raised monkeys rescued from poachers for 20 ...
 
