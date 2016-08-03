VnExpress International
Digital content may be next chapter in Vietnam's IT success story

Impressive internet connectivity and the broad expansion of mobile phone usage could create a digital content boom.

Mobile-mad Vietnam's economy to get $5.1-bln online boost: researchers

Mobile internet is having an ever-increasing impact on Vietnam's economic growth.
 
